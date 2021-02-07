Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.38

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 1919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,401,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

