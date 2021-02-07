Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.79

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.79 and last traded at $82.16, with a volume of 17749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.48.

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

