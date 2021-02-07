Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDA. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis AG (NDA.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.61 ($74.84).

Shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) stock opened at €68.32 ($80.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. Aurubis AG has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 52-week high of €72.02 ($84.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.61.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

