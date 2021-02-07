Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €101.82 ($119.79).

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

Shares of RHM stock opened at €88.22 ($103.79) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €87.95 and a 200-day moving average of €79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. Rheinmetall AG has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €101.40 ($119.29). The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -211.56.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.