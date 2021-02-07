Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.90 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.81 ($10.36) on Thursday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.42.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

