Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.90 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.81 ($10.36) on Thursday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.42.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

