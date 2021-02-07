Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €183.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €179.19 ($210.81).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €162.14 ($190.75) on Wednesday. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €174.40 ($205.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €153.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €143.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

