CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.95. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 34,701 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

