Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.33. Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,885,169 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £11.58 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

