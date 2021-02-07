SVB Leerink Comments on Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CSII has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $41.50 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

