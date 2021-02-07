Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.51. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 2,464,028 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61.

In other news, insider Michael Corcoran purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15). Also, insider Gary Jennison purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

