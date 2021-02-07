Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,942.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booking by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Booking by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 51,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,096.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,120.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,907.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

