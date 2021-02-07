HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get HealthStream alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.93 million, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HealthStream by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 147,042 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 204,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.