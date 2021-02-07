The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

