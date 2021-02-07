Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GTN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $17.99 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 74.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,828.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.