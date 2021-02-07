Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

