New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEWR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Relic by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 366,380 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

