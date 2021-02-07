Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

MANH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

