Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €192.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €164.25 ($193.24).

Get Bechtle AG (BC8.F) alerts:

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €172.00 ($202.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 38.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €170.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bechtle AG has a 12 month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.