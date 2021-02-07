Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $49.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.