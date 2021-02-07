FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will earn $10.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 43,477 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

