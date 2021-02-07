Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.61 ($85.42).

FME stock opened at €56.76 ($66.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.66. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

