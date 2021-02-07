Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $729,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,475.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,104 shares of company stock worth $213,147 and have sold 55,000 shares worth $1,526,450. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

