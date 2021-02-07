Genasys (GNSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genasys alerts:

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $264.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNSS shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.