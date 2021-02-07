Honda Motor (HMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMC stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMC. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

