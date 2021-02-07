Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $319.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

