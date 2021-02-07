Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) PT Set at €54.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.43 ($64.03).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €54.65 ($64.29) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cancom SE has a 52-week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 52-week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

