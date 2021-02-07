Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

BXBLY stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.99. Brambles has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

