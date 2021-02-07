Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

