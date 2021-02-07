Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Compass Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,400.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

