Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

