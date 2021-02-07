Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Meridian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

MRBK opened at $22.00 on Friday. Meridian has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 1,036.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

