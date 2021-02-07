Head-To-Head Contrast: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) vs. Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Rayonier’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 9.64 $219.62 million $5.04 20.20 Rayonier $711.60 million 6.40 $59.10 million $0.46 72.48

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Camden Property Trust pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 18.14% 5.22% 2.70% Rayonier 5.14% 2.29% 1.17%

Volatility and Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Camden Property Trust and Rayonier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 9 0 2.64 Rayonier 0 3 0 0 2.00

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $100.55, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential downside of 14.02%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Rayonier.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Rayonier on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 9 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.75 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

