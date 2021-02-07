Analysts Anticipate Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 635,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

