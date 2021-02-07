Analysts Issue Forecasts for Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

