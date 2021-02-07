Oppenheimer Comments on Humana Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $379.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.78 and a 200-day moving average of $410.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $2,523,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

