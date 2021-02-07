Haemonetics Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of HAE opened at $139.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.80.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after acquiring an additional 849,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Haemonetics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Haemonetics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after buying an additional 171,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Haemonetics by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 103,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.