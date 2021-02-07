Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

