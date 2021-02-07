Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Capital Southwest Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Capital Southwest in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.