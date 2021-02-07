DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.51.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

