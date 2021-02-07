Credit Suisse Group Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $25.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised AltaGas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.81.

ATGFF opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

