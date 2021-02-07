Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $35.76.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

