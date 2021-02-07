SVB Leerink Weighs in on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

