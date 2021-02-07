Research Analysts Set Expectations for Avantor, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $313,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 77.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $10,556,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $45,258,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

