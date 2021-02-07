Kforce (KFRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KFRC opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $85,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,671 shares of company stock worth $2,570,529. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

