DA Davidson Comments on BankFinancial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BankFinancial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankFinancial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of BFIN stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BankFinancial in the third quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BankFinancial in the first quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 460.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BankFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

