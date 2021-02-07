Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

CTSH opened at $74.50 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

