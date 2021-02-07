Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $377.03 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.69. Universal has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $54.70.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.