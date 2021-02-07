KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

