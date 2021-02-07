FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn ($1.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.12). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $8.23 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 88,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,330.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $47,042.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

