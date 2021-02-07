Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average is $162.90. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

